BRIEF-BB&T Corp increases prime lending rate to 4 pct from 3.75 pct
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 1 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
MARCH FEB FORECAST
67,135* 69,592 (70,309) 71,050 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
MARCH FEB FORECAST Total lending 2.9 2.1 (2.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.8** 1.6 (1.7) 1.5 Consumer credit 1.1*** 0.6 (0.6) 0.6 - of which credit card 0.0 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
MARCH FEB Total lending -2.3 -0.6 (-0.8) - of which SMEs -1.1 0.2 (0.2) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
MARCH FEB M4 mth/mth (sa) -2.3 0.7 (0.7)
yr/yr -0.3 0.9 (0.7) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.7 (0.7)
yr/yr 3.7 3.9 (3.7) * lowest number of mortgage approvals since September 2013 ** biggest increase in secured lending since Jan 2012 ** biggest increase in consumer credit since Sept 2012 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.