LONDON Jan 30 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
DEC NOV FORECAST
60,275 58,956 (59,029) 59,000
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
DEC NOV FORECAST
Total lending 2.191 3.148 (3.310) n/f
Secured on dwellings 1.612 1.915 (2.059) 2.0
Consumer credit 0.578 1.233 (1.252) 1.2
- of which credit card 0.295 0.276 (0.269) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
DEC NOV
Total lending -3.782 -0.079(-0.149)
- of which SMEs -1.031 0.301 (0.286)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
DEC NOV
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.1 (0.0)
yr/yr -1.1 -2.7 (-2.8)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 1.0 0.3 (0.2)
yr/yr 4.2 3.0 (2.9)
