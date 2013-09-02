LONDON, Sept 2 The Bank of England said net
lending by banks and building societies taking part in its
Funding for Lending Scheme was 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion)
in the second quarter of 2013, slightly stronger than in
previous quarters.
Banks have drawn down 17.6 billion pounds of cheap funds
from the FLS since it opened last August, but net lending has
falllen by 2.3 billion pounds since June 2012.
The biggest net lenders during the quarter were Nationwide
, Lloyds Banking Group, Virgin Money and
Barclays, according to data from the Bank of England.