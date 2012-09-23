* New bank could support $16 billion of loans for smaller
firms
* Many small companies unable to expand for lack of finance
* Complements other schemes to revitalise struggling economy
By Tim Castle
BRIGHTON, England, Sept 24 Britain said on
Monday it would allocate 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) towards
a new state-backed business bank designed to expand lending to
smaller firms currently starved of loans from Britain's main
lenders.
The government hopes its backing will be matched by a
similar amount from private capital and could support up to 10
billion pounds of new and additional lending, Business Secretary
Vince Cable said.
The as yet unnamed institution would operate through the
wholesale market and would support the supply of loans and
long-term capital to smaller firms through existing banks and
other financial providers.
"We need a new British business bank with a clean balance
sheet and an ability to expand lending rapidly to the
manufacturers, exporters and high growth companies that power
our economy," said Cable, who is attending his Liberal Democrat
party's conference in Brighton, southern England.
"Many new promising, growing companies simply can't get the
loans they need to expand on reasonable terms. We are going to
help fix this," he added, in remarks released by his office.
Earlier this month Cable said such a bank could be run
through a new generation of so-called "challenger" banks, which
the government has been encouraging to expand in Britain as a
way of increasing competition among lenders.
Aides said the scale of the government's commitment was
significant compared to the current 50 billion pounds of
outstanding loans to smaller companies in Britain and that the
new bank could be operating within 12 to 18 months.
The move complements other moves by the government and Bank
of England to revitalise a stagnant economy struggling to
recover from the effects of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Advisers to Cable said the business bank was designed to fix
a "market failure" where banks, under pressure to rebuild their
balance sheets, were no longer lending to smaller companies, in
many cases because they had lost expertise to assess the risks.
Although the Bank of England's 80 billion pound "Funding for
Lending" programme was now up and running, the cheaper loans it
allowed banks to provide were more attractive for people taking
out mortgages for property than for business lending, they said.
The British Chambers of Commerce business lobby group
welcomed the funding for the new bank saying it would allow "new
and growing companies to get access to capital in the same way
that they do in Germany, South Korea, and the United States."
Cable has long pushed for the creation of a state-backed
development bank along the lines of Germany's KfW or America's
Exim Bank to expand commercial lending, but has had to tread
carefully to avoid falling foul of European Union rules on state
aid.