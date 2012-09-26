* Lib Dems promise to block further tax cuts for wealthy
* Junior coalition partner struggling in opinion polls
* Parody of Clegg apology goes viral on Internet
* Party members anxious but back Clegg for now
By Tim Castle and Matt Falloon
BRIGHTON, England, Sept 26 Britain may have to
increase taxes on the rich to reduce its record budget deficit,
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg said on Wednesday, hoping to
rally his centrist party behind him after a public apology that
many found embarrassing.
The deputy prime minister has seen voters desert the Lib
Dems since he agreed to form a coalition government with the
Conservatives in May 2010. Polls indicate he faces disaster in
the 2015 election unless supporters return.
Now ranked Britain's least popular political leader, Clegg
has been mocked since releasing a video ahead of his party's
annual conference apologising for breaking a campaign pledge not
to raise university student fees, only to triple them once in
power.
Swiftly re-edited by internet satirists who made Clegg sing
"I'm sorry, I'm sorry" over and over again, the video has
received more than 1.5 million clicks on YouTube, adding to his
humiliation.
In his main speech of the conference, Clegg defended his
decision to back the unpopular austerity cuts proposed by Prime
Minister David Cameron's centre-right Conservatives, and pitched
his party as a restraining force in the coalition.
"If we have to ask people to take less out or pay more in,
we'll start with the richest and work our way down," he told
party members in the southern resort of Brighton.
TAXATION TEST
He ruled out further cuts to the top level of income tax
following a 5 pence reduction to 45 pence in the pound announced
in an unpopular budget in March.
"All future cuts in personal taxation must pass one clear
test: Do they help people on low and middle incomes get by and
get on? It's as simple as that," he said.
But the conference - traditionally an arena to reassure
supporters and gain domestic media coverage of key messages for
voters - was overshadowed by his apology over tuition fees.
Coffee mugs decorated with Clegg's face and the words "I'm
sorry" sold out swiftly from an exhibitor's stall in the
seafront convention centre.
Clegg was once hailed as the herald of a new era of honesty
in politics, but his failure to deliver a cornerstone policy
promise in the Lib Dems' first experience of government has
badly damaged their re-election prospects.
"Nick Clegg is one of the worst leaders the party has ever
had, and is just politically inept, and is appallingly badly
advised," party activist Roger Hayes, 59, said on the conference
sidelines.
At a question-and-answer session, Clegg made a personal
appeal for forgiveness to one member who challenged him on the
party's fall from grace.
"No one has struggled with this more than I have," Clegg
said. "No one has tried to be as upfront as publicly as I have
in this last week about the fact that we were wrong. We made a
mistake, for which I have apologised."
Clegg, 45, briefly ranked as the most British popular
politician since wartime leader Winston Churchill after
outshining his Conservative and Labour rivals in a pre-election
television debate.
But the broken promise on tuition fees, which led to riots
around parliament, and public anger over austerity measures have
devastated his public reputation as a politician to trust.
IT'S THE ECONOMY
The fate of Clegg, his party and its Conservative partners
may ultimately depend on an economy expected by most economists
to contract this year despite government forecasts of growth.
But an ICM poll for the Guardian newspaper suggested the Lib
Dems' popularity would rise by five points if Vince Cable, the
left-leaning business secretary, took over as leader.
Current surveys suggest the party would lose up to half its
57 members of parliament if an election were held now, and that
it will also lose more ground in local authorities, its
grassroots power base, where it has already lost a third of its
seats in two years.
While members at the conference grumbled, there was little
enthusiasm for ditching Clegg before the 2015 election.
"The vilification has been quite ridiculous," said Jean
Evans, 67, a former councillor from Chester, northwest England.
"The more people have been calling Nick ridiculous names,
the more I have come to respect him, because he hasn't given up,
he hasn't crumbled, and he has just got on day after day with
his job. And I think that is tremendous."