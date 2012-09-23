* Parents could raise $200 mln to help children buy homes
* Scheme accesses pension funds normally locked till
retirement
BRIGHTON, Sept 23 Britain will allow parents to
use money locked up in pension schemes to help their children
obtain mortgages and buy their own home, Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg said on Sunday.
The scheme, still at the planning stage, aims to give a lift
to a sluggish economy with a 125 million pound ($200 million)
boost to the housing and construction market.
It comes after Clegg and Prime Minister David Cameron
announced 10 billion pounds of government backing for new
housing schemes earlier this month.
Parents would be able to use a quarter of the value of their
pension savings - normally untouchable until they retire - as
security for a cash deposit for their children's mortgage.
Home ownership is popular in Britain but the cost of buying
a property has risen beyond the reach of many young people after
lenders tightened borrowing terms following the financial
crisis.
"We have thousands of young people who are desperate to get
their feet on the first rung of the property ladder but deposits
have doubled and the number of young people asking help from
family members to get a mortgage has doubled," Clegg told BBC
television.
"We are going to allow ... parents and grandparents to use
their pension pots to act as a guarantee so their children and
grandchildren can take out a deposit and buy a home," he said
from his Liberal Democrat party conference in Brighton, southern
England.
Party aides said they expected around 12,500 Britons might
take advantage of the scheme, pledging an average 10,000 pounds
from their pensions for mortgage deposits.
However, finance experts were cautious about the proposal.
"Any scheme which uses pensions as a guarantee must ensure that
it does not inadvertently make the saver worse off when they
retire," said Otto Thoresen, director general of the Association
of British Insurers.