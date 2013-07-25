* SFO will go "where evidence takes us"
* Govt gave prosecutor extra cash to pursue Libor case
* Only three low-level employees charged for now
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 25 Britain's leading fraud
prosecutor hopes within months to charge more individuals over
the Libor rate rigging scandal as it tries to reassure critics
it won't hesitate to pursue senior industry figures or even
institutions.
Almost five years since the world's financial system buckled
and forced taxpayers to fund eye-watering bank bailouts, few
banks or bankers have faced sanctions.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), under pressure to nail those
responsible for manipulating the benchmark interest rate that
helps oil the wheels of global finance, said on Thursday it
would not shy away from high legal hurdles to punishing
corporations.
"We will go where the evidence takes us, but we will always
want to focus on more senior people and those with the greatest
culpability when we can," an SFO spokeswoman said, adding that
institutions remained part of its investigation.
"We anticipate making the next charging decisions (against
individuals) in the Autumn."
The scandal surrounding the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), against which trillions of dollars worth of products
ranging from derivatives to mortgages are priced, has become a
symbol for the brazen arrogance with which some in the financial
industry have pursued their own interests.
The cash-strapped SFO, one of a number of prosecutors and
regulators across the globe investigating the complex case, has
received extra funding to help cover its Libor costs from a
government keen to see results.
Three banks - Britain's Barclays and RBS
and Swiss UBS - have paid around $2.6 billion to date
to secure civil settlements with UK and U.S. regulators. The SFO
has levelled criminal charges at three relatively low-level
individuals in connection with the scam.
"I don't think the court of public opinion would at present
say, given the scale of Libor, that charging three individuals
represents good value for money," noted Jeremy Summers, a lawyer
at Slater and Gordon in London.
PROSECUTING CORPORATIONS
In its charges against former Citibank and UBS trader
Tom Hayes and former RP Martin brokers Terry Farr and James
Gilmour, the SFO has named a string of top banks with whose
employees the three allegedly conspired to defraud.
These include JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, Rabobank, ICAP and Tullet Prebon
, along with the defendants' former employers.
Some lawyers have long said that only a corporate conviction
would appease public and government outrage at the Libor
scandal, while conceding that the odds for a successful
prosecution are stacked against the agency.
"If the litmus test as to how well the SFO is doing is
Libor, I think the public, and probably the Treasury (finance
ministry), expect the prosecution of a bank or other
institution," says Stephen Parkinson, a senior lawyer at
Kingsley Napley. "That is going to be difficult."
In English law, a corporation is only criminally liable if
bosses - the so-called "controlling mind" - are culpable. A new
Bribery Act has introduced an offence of "failing to prevent"
bribery, but much of the Libor gaming is likely to pre-date it
and, as yet, it does not extend to other criminal offences.
SFO head David Green has often complained that email chains
rarely go above a certain level. That could leave the SFO
pursuing corporations on compliance failures or negligence
charges, lawyers say.
Green faces a tough task to restore faith in the SFO's
crime-busting capabilities.
With an annual budget of around 30 million pounds, a
fraction of that of a regional police force, he must deal with a
costly defence against a 300-million-pound damages claim, and
politicians raking over a "catalogue of errors" under his
predecessor.