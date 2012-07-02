LONDON, July 2 British finance minister George Osborne will on Monday announce a broader-than-expected review into the banking industry, looking at culture and standards in the sector as well as the causes of the recent Libor rate-fixing scandal, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The UK source said the investigation would be "wider than a narrow review into Libor and criminal sanctions ... (and) will encompass culture and sanctions."

Osborne is due to give a statement to parliament at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by Matt Falloon)