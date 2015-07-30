LONDON, July 30 Lee Stewart, a former trader at
Rabobank, has been banned from working in Britain's financial
services industry after a criminal conviction for Libor fraud,
the UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.
The FCA said Stewart was banned for "lacking honesty and
integrity following a criminal conviction for fraud in the
United States for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate
Rabobank's U.S. dollar Libor submissions".
"This action follows the recent ban of Paul Robson, another
trader at Rabobank. To date the FCA has issued 14 warning
notices related to interest rate benchmarks, and continues wider
investigations into individuals' conduct in relation to LIBOR
misconduct," the watchdog added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)