LONDON Oct 21 Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup trader, allegedly conspired with 22 others
to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates, a London court
heard on Monday.
The 34-year-old, who appeared alongside former RP Martin
brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour at Southwark Crown Court,
was charged with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud with
staff from at least 10 banks and brokerages between 2006 and
2010.
The three Britons are the first suspects to face trial in an
inquiry stretching from North America to Asia into whether
traders manipulated rates such as Libor, against which around
$300 trillion worth of products, from derivatives to mortgages,
are priced worldwide.
The high-profile trial will provide a test for David Green,
head of Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), who has staked his
reputation on the success of "top tier" investigations such as
the global inquiry into the manipulation of benchmarks such as
Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate).
Judge Jeremy Cooke said the indictments against Hayes and
Farr had not been signed - meaning they were only in draft form
- and therefore would be amended to remove the names of alleged
co-conspirators. He emphasised no formal charge or complaint had
been made against these other individuals.
The judge made the decision after lawyers representing some
of the unnamed parties complained that their clients had only
been told they would be named in court in a letter sent by the
SFO on Sept. 30.
NOT CHARGED
Some of the alleged co-conspirators have not even been
interviewed by the SFO, the lawyers said.
"The reasons for not having those names set out is obvious,"
Judge Cooke said. "Here are people who have not been charged and
may never be."
However the indictment against Gilmour had been signed and,
according to an SFO spokeswoman, does name some of the alleged
co-conspirators.
Farr and Gilmour were arrested alongside Hayes in Britain
last December and were later also charged with conspiracy to
defraud. Katie Wheatley, a lawyer representing Farr, declined to
comment. Lawyers for Gilmour and Hayes could not be reached for
comment.
Hayes joined UBS in Tokyo in 2006, becoming a senior trader
of interest-rate derivatives indexed to yen-denominated Libor.
In late 2009, he left to join Citigroup, also in Tokyo. He left
the U.S. bank less than a year later.
In its charges against Hayes, Farr and Gilmour, the SFO has
named a string of top banks and interdealer-brokers with whose
employees the three allegedly conspired.
These include JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, Rabobank, RBS, ICAP and
Tullet Prebon, along with the defendants' former
employers.
The next hearing is planned for December with a trial not
expected until 2015.