LONDON Oct 5 A British man who had been held
hostage by militants in Libya has been released, the British
Foreign Office said on Sunday
David Bolam was freed days after the killing of a British
hostage, aid worker Alan Henning, by Islamic State militants
fighting in Iraq and Syria - the latest in a series of such
executions that have been filmed and posted
online.
The Foreign Office gave no further details of who had held
Bolam or how he had been released.
"We are glad that David Bolam is safe and well after his
ordeal, and that he has been reunited with his family," a
Foreign Office spokeswoman said. "We have been supporting his
family since he was taken."
British media reported he had been taken hostage in May and
had in August featured in a video posted online in which he
pleaded for his life.
The BBC reported that his release was secured through the
payment of a ransom, facilitated by local political factions in
the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, where he worked as a
teacher.
It cited no sources and the Foreign Office, which does not
support the payment of ransoms, declined to comment on the BBC
report.
Libya is being racked by violence as the armed groups that
helped to topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 turn their guns on each
other in a struggle for the country's vast oil resources and
political domination.
BENGHAZI CHAOS
Details of who had kidnapped the British man were not clear,
and local Libyan officials did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment on the release.
Benghazi is the base to several Islamist militant groups,
including those Washington blames for the attack on the U.S.
consulate in the city in 2012, during which the U.S. ambassador
and three other Americans were killed.
Since the fall of Gaddafi, Libya's fragile government has
struggled to control powerful armed factions who fought together
in the 2011 revolt, but now battle each other and challenge the
state for control of the post-war spoils.
Unlike than a broad movement formed by Islamic State in Iraq
and Syria that has executed four foreign hostages, in Libya
armed groups are highly fractured, often forming loose alliances
for specific objectives. In the chaos, foreigners, even
diplomats, have been targetted by militia groups.
Kidnappings are often for short-term ransom gain or one off
political motives, such as the spate of brief abductions of
diplomats from Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan, to pressure their
governments to free Libyan militants jailed those countries.
At the end of last year, gunmen shot dead an American
chemistry teacher working at an international school in
Benghazi. A month later, a British man and a woman from New
Zealand were killed execution-style as they picnicked on a
lonely beach in western Libya.
For months, Benghazi has also been caught up in a battle
between two Islamists militant groups who joined forces to drive
out the regular special forces and irregular units led by an
anti-Islamist renegade general Khalifa Haftar.
