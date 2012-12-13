* Legal charity says UK role came to light after Gaddafi
ousted
* Foreign Office says no admission of liability
* Saadi says should be public inquiry
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Dec 13 The British government agreed to
pay more than 2 million pounds($3.2 million) on Thursday to the
family of a leading opponent of the late Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi who says Britain was involved in his rendition to
Tripoli where he was tortured.
Sami al-Saadi, who had for years tried to avoid Gaddafi's
agents, was abducted with his wife and four young children in
Hong Kong in 2004, forced onto a plane and flown to Libya where
they were all imprisoned.
Saadi was then tortured for years following the joint
British-U.S.-Libyan operation, said British legal charity
Reprieve, who were involved in his case.
The charity said Britain's role in the rendition only came
to light in 2011 after Gaddafi was ousted from power, when
correspondence between the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency
(CIA) and Libyan intelligence was found by Human Rights Watch in
the office of Gaddafi's former spy chief Moussa Koussa.
"We (CIA) are ... aware that your service had been
cooperating with the British to effect (Saadi's) removal to
Tripoli ... the Hong Kong Government may be able to coordinate
with you to render (Saadi) and his family into your custody,"
the correspondence said, according to Reprieve.
Reprieve said Britain had now agreed to pay Saadi and his
family 2.2 million pounds.
The rendition occurred when Britain's relations with Libya
thawed during Tony Blair's period as prime minister. He visited
Libya in 2004 and announced that Gaddafi was ready to help
Britain's fight against terrorism.
"We can confirm that the government and the other defendants
have reached settlement with the claimant," said a Foreign
Office spokesman. "There has been no admission of liability and
no finding of any court of liability."
DAMAGED
Members of the British domestic intelligence agency MI5 and
its foreign equivalent MI6 have for years faced accusations they
had colluded in the ill treatment of detainees, often at the
hands of U.S. authorities.
The issue was so serious Foreign Secretary William Hague
said last year that Britain's international standing had been
damaged by the allegations.
Saadi said there should be a public inquiry into his case
and others like him who say they were rendered to Libya with
British cooperation.
"Even now, the British government has never given an answer
to the simple question: 'Were you involved in the kidnap of me,
my wife and my children?'" Saadi said in a statement.
Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a Libyan Islamist leader who says he
also suffered years of torture after British agents secretly
handed him over to Gaddafi's government in 2004, said he would
continue his legal action against the government and MI6.
"I intend to fight to ensure the truth is told. I have said
before, and I say again now, my wife and I will not allow the
truth to be concealed," he said. "We look forward to giving
evidence at trial, and seeing those responsible for our torture
and that of Sami and his family held to account."
British police announced in January that they would
investigate Belhadj's allegations to see if British spies were
guilty of any criminal offences.