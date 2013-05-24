May 24 Britain's financial regulator is due to publish changes to the country's listing rules in the coming weeks in the wake of scandals at miners ENRC and Bumi .

Following is a summary of some of the main changes:

FREE FLOAT

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposes:

- To exclude from free float (the proportion of a company's shares that are freely available to buy or sell) shares which are subject to a lock-up period of more than 30 days.

- Companies could receive a waiver from meeting the requirement for a minimum free float of 25 percent where a) the number of public shareholders exceeds 100 and b) the expected market value of shares in public hands is more than 250 million pounds ($376 million).

- Even where the above two criteria are met it is unlikely to agree to a free float of below 20 percent, though for standard listings, very low free floats will be allowed if there is enough liquidity in the stock.

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

The UKLA considers a controlling shareholder to be one with a stake of at least 30 percent.

The FCA proposes:

- To reinstate a requirement that a premium-listed company must be able to act independently from any controlling shareholder and must set out how it plans to do this in a relationship agreement.

INDEPENDENT BOARD

Under the UK's corporate governance code, at least half of directors of companies in the FTSE350 index should be independent, though companies can choose to explain why they are not fulfilling this requirement.

The FCA proposes:

- If a company has a controlling shareholder it would have to have either a majority independent board or an independent chairman and independent directors making up at least half the board.

- A dual voting structure where the election of independent directors of premium-listed companies with a controlling shareholder must be approved both by the shareholders as a whole and the independent shareholders.

If this vote does not pass, the election would revert to a single simple majority vote after a 90 day cooling-off period. ($1 = 0.6647 British pounds) (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Holmes)