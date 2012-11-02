* Kremlin critic Litvinenko died after ingesting polonium
* Former agent accused Russia of ordering death
* Lawyer says British secret service may bear some blame
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Nov 2 An inquest into the death of a
former Russian agent who died in London after being poisoned
with a radioactive isotope could examine whether the British
government is culpable in his murder, a lawyer said on Friday.
Alexander Litvinenko, a Kremlin critic who had been granted
British citizenship, died days after he was poisoned with
polonium-210, a highly toxic radioactive isotope, which was
slipped to him in a cup of tea at a plush London hotel in 2006.
On his death bed he accused Russian spies of ordering his
killing, but lawyer Hugh Davies, an attorney acting on behalf of
the inquest itself, said its scope could include the possibility
that the British secret service bore some responsibility.
The inquest could look into "the possible culpability of the
British state in the death of Alexander Litvinenko either ... in
carrying out by itself or its agents the poisoning; or
...(in)failing to take reasonable steps to protect Mr Litvinenko
from a real and immediate risk to his life," Davies said at a
preliminary hearing.
He did not elaborate.
British police and prosecutors say there is enough evidence
to charge two former KGB agents Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun
with the murder.
Russia has refused to extradite Lugovoy and his absence from
Friday's pre-inquest hearing was highlighted by a green place
card bearing his name in the wood-panelled court room in North
London.
SPANISH MAFIA, SUICIDE
Under British law, an inquest, or judicial-led inquiry, is
held when a person dies unexpectedly to determine the cause of
death. It cannot apportion criminal or civil blame.
Anglo-Russian relations plunged to a post-Cold War low in
the aftermath of Litvinenko's death and the subsequent
allegations and the inquest could inflame tensions.
Lawyers for Litvinenko's widow have asked that MI6 and the
FSB, of the Russian and British secret services, also be asked
to become "interested parties" in the inquiry, which would
require them to take an active role in proceedings.
The court will decide the full scope of the inquest in a
final hearing on Dec. 13-14 and there are a "number of competing
and increasingly controversial theories", Davies said.
These include the possible involvement of the Spanish mafia,
Chechen-related groups or allegations Litvinenko poisoned
himself, he said.
Litvinenko's widow Marina said she found speculation that
her husband committed suicide difficult to deal with, but was
prepared to see all theories examined.
"I would like to know all the information about it. It
doesn't matter if it was Lugovoy or the Russian state. I just
would like to know the truth, because I want to stop all
speculation about Sasha's (Litvinenko's) death," she said after
the hearing.
The inquest, which will take place early in 2013, could make
public new details of the case including CCTV footage, medical
documents and witness statements, according to Davies.
British government departments including the Atomic Weapons
Establishment, the Home Office, Ministry of Defence and
intelligence and security agencies had been asked to provide
information, he said.