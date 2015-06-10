June 9 The British government's stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc fell to 17.9 percent from 19.93 percent after it sold about 780 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Britain rescued Lloyds during the 2007-09 financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving it with a 41 percent stake in the company. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)