* Osborne says 'at no point did Treasury interfere'
* Says decision to proceed with Co-op was matter for Lloyds,
FSA
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 3 Britain's finance ministry did
not interfere in the process of state-backed Lloyds Banking
Group's planned sale of hundreds of branches to the
Co-operative Bank, finance minister George Osborne has told
lawmakers.
The sale collapsed in April last year and the full scale of
the Co-op Bank's problems later became apparent when a 1.5
billion-pound capital shortfall was exposed and it was forced
into a restructuring which saw it fall under the control of
bondholders, including U.S. hedge funds.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee, which examines the
work of the Treasury, has been conducting an inquiry into
whether undue political pressure was applied to Lloyds or the
regulator to sell the 631 branches to the Co-op.
Lloyds was ordered to sell the branches, code named Verde,
by European competition regulators as a condition for
retroactively approving its 20.5 billion-pound ($34 billion)
government bailout in the financial crisis.
In a letter to the select committee's chairman, Andrew
Tyrie, Osborne said ministers had made it clear to the Financial
Services Authority that it had sole responsibility for judging
whether the planned sale should be allowed to proceed and if it
presented a threat to financial stability.
"We were always very clear both that the commercial decision
on the Verde sale was a matter for Lloyds and that the
then-regulator the FSA should decide whether to allow the sale
to proceed or not on prudential grounds ... At no point, did the
Treasury seek to interfere in those judgments," Osborne said.
Lloyds now plans to sell off the branches, which have been
rebranded TSB, via a stock market flotation later this year.
