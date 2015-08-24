UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON Aug 24 Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 13 percent, taking the bank closer to full privatisation after needing a state rescue in the 2008/09 financial crisis.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, has reduced its holding to 12.97 percent, Lloyds said on Monday.
Lloyds needed 20.5 billion pounds ($32.1 billion) of taxpayers' cash to avert collapse at the peak of the financial crisis, leaving the government with a 43 percent stake.
The finance ministry began selling off its stake in September 2013 and Lloyds is on track to return to full private ownership in 2016. ($1 = 0.6384 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.