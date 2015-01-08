LONDON Jan 8 London mayor Boris Johnson on
Thursday unveiled plans for an expansion of one of the world's
oldest electricity stations to help power the capital's
underground rail network.
Greenwich Power Station, which was built in 1906 to provide
electricity for London's trams, will receive up to six new gas
engines to power the network known as the "Tube" and provide
heat for 20,000 homes.
London has an ambitious target to reduce its carbon
emissions by 60 percent by 2025 to try to tackle climate change
and cutting emissions from the transport network is a large part
of this plan.
"This important investment in London's growing low carbon
technology sector will not only help power our Tube network, but
will also reduce pressure on the National Grid, cut utility
bills for local residents, and reduce air pollution from
boilers," Johnson said in a statement.
The new gas-fired engines could cover around 13 percent of
the Tube's annual power needs. Work to install the first two,
for which Transport for London has already set aside 15 million
pounds ($22.6 million), will start in April for completion in
2017.
Greenwich Power Station, on the banks of the river Thames,
currently provides backup electricity for the grid and is
designed to supply enough electricity to safely evacuate Tube
passengers in the event of a total power loss.
($1 = 0.6629 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)