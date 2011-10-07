LONDON Oct 7 Spanish utility Iberdrola , owners of British energy supplier Scottish Power, is negotiating with the UK government to secure at least half of the upfront costs needed to build its 1.2 billion pound carbon-capture storage (CCS) project at Longannet in Scotland, an industry source close to the talks said on Friday.

"The negotiations have stalled as Iberdrola need at least 600 million pounds from the government, but only 400 million pounds have been committed," the source, who refused to be named, said.

The UK government had earmarked one billion pounds in funding for Britain's first CCS project, but was only willing to provide 400 million in upfront costs, the source said.

"Negotiations are ongoing. The investment sum is part of what is being negotiated," a spokesman for Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)