* UK government only willing to give 400 mln in upfront
funds
* Govt unlikely to increase funds in current economic
climate
* Govt says committed to new CCS projects
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's plan to lead the global
roll-out of carbon-capture and storage (CCS) is at risk as
developer Iberdrola and the government disagree about how much
funding the state should contribute to Britain's first project,
a source said on Friday.
"The negotiations have stalled as Iberdrola need at least
600 million pounds ($923 million) from the government, but only
400 million pounds have been committed," said the source, who is
close to the talks and refused to be named.
The cost of Iberdrola's Longannet CCS plant in
Scotland is estimated at 1.2 billion pounds and the technology
added to Britain's second-largest coal-fired power plant was
expected to start operating in 2014.
CCS is still a commercially unproven technology but is
widely seen as a key mechanism to fight climate change by
trapping and burying greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining
stable energy supply.
The UK government had earmarked one billion pounds in
funding for Britain's first CCS project, but was only willing to
provide 400 million in upfront costs, the source said.
"Negotiations are ongoing. The investment sum is part of
what is being negotiated," a spokesman for Britain's Department
of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said.
The UK plans to become a world leader in clean technology,
among which CCS features as a central tool to reduce carbon
emissions.
But tough government spending cuts to curb sovereign debt
have made it difficult for the state to commit huge sums of
state money to new technologies.
"I don't think the government can change its position in the
current climate," the source said.
The stalled talks could result in the government launching a
review into CCS technology, pushing the roll-out into the next
decade, the source added.
The DECC spokesman said the government remained committed to
completing the next stage of its second-round CCS competition by
the end of the year.
($1 = 0.650 British Pounds)
