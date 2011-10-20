* State-owned Royal Mail set for greater freedom on prices
* Government plans to privatise company
LONDON Oct 20 Britain's Royal Mail, earmarked
for privatisation, will be able to set prices for most of the
letters and parcels it delivers under proposals put forward on
Thursday by industry regulator Ofcom.
Royal Mail, which made a 120-million pound ($190 million)
loss on its letters business last year, will be able to charge
what it wants for first-class stamps for letters and parcels.
The regulator proposed a cap of 45-55 pence for stamps for
second-class letters, to help vulnerable customers.
A second-class stamp now costs 36p, while customers pay 46p
for the first-class service that promises quicker delivery.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition wants to sell up to 90
percent of the state-owned company, with employees to be offered
the remaining stake.
European Union regulators are examining proposals to relieve
the company of a multi-billion pound pension deficit ahead of
the privatisation.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir)