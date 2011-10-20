* State-owned Royal Mail set for greater freedom on prices

* Government plans to privatise company

LONDON Oct 20 Britain's Royal Mail, earmarked for privatisation, will be able to set prices for most of the letters and parcels it delivers under proposals put forward on Thursday by industry regulator Ofcom.

Royal Mail, which made a 120-million pound ($190 million) loss on its letters business last year, will be able to charge what it wants for first-class stamps for letters and parcels.

The regulator proposed a cap of 45-55 pence for stamps for second-class letters, to help vulnerable customers.

A second-class stamp now costs 36p, while customers pay 46p for the first-class service that promises quicker delivery.

Britain's Conservative-led coalition wants to sell up to 90 percent of the state-owned company, with employees to be offered the remaining stake.

European Union regulators are examining proposals to relieve the company of a multi-billion pound pension deficit ahead of the privatisation.

($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir)