LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's Royal Mail ,
earmarked for privatisation, will be able to set prices for most
of the letters and parcels it delivers under proposals put
forward on Thursday by industry regulator Ofcom.
Royal Mail, which made a 120-million pound ($190 million)
loss on its letters business last year, will be able to charge
as much as it wants for first-class stamps for letters and
parcels.
The regulator proposed a cap of 45-55 pence for stamps for
second-class letters, to help vulnerable customers.
A second-class stamp now costs 36p, while customers pay 46p
for the first-class service that promises quicker delivery.
Royal Mail gave an initial welcome to the proposals, which
come at a time of declining volumes as more and more people
switch from the post to electronic communications.
Company CEO Moya Greene said she wanted to give the
proposals proper consideration but they looked to be a sound
basis to maintain six-day a week deliveries to almost 30 million
homes and businesses across Britain.
"It is clear ... that the Ofcom proposals are a
significant step towards securing a sound and sustainable
Universal Service," she said.
The Royal Mail's universal service obligation
means it is required to deliver mail to any UK address six days
a week, with a few exceptions for extremely remote or
inaccessible locations.
"The proposals are timely too as radical action is
needed now given the ongoing decline in volumes and revenues and
the inability to cover the costs of our Universal Service
activities," she added.
TNT Post UK, which competes with Royal Mail in business
deliveries, said that competition was skewed because the state
operator was exempt from VAT sales tax.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition wants to sell up to 90
percent of state-owned Royal Mail, with employees to be offered
the remaining stake.
European Union regulators are examining proposals to relieve
the company of a multi-billion pound pension deficit ahead of
the privatisation.
A decision is expected in the first half of next year.
A spokesman for the Department of Business, Innovation and
Skills said there was no fixed timetable for any sale, adding
that regulation, EU approval and the Mail's own modernisation
programme were three elements that had to come together.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
