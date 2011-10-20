* State-owned Royal Mail set for greater freedom on prices

LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's Royal Mail , earmarked for privatisation, will be able to set prices for most of the letters and parcels it delivers under proposals put forward on Thursday by industry regulator Ofcom.

Royal Mail, which made a 120-million pound ($190 million) loss on its letters business last year, will be able to charge as much as it wants for first-class stamps for letters and parcels.

The regulator proposed a cap of 45-55 pence for stamps for second-class letters, to help vulnerable customers.

A second-class stamp now costs 36p, while customers pay 46p for the first-class service that promises quicker delivery.

Royal Mail gave an initial welcome to the proposals, which come at a time of declining volumes as more and more people switch from the post to electronic communications.

Company CEO Moya Greene said she wanted to give the proposals proper consideration but they looked to be a sound basis to maintain six-day a week deliveries to almost 30 million homes and businesses across Britain.

"It is clear ... that the Ofcom proposals are a significant step towards securing a sound and sustainable Universal Service," she said.

The Royal Mail's universal service obligation means it is required to deliver mail to any UK address six days a week, with a few exceptions for extremely remote or inaccessible locations.

"The proposals are timely too as radical action is needed now given the ongoing decline in volumes and revenues and the inability to cover the costs of our Universal Service activities," she added.

TNT Post UK, which competes with Royal Mail in business deliveries, said that competition was skewed because the state operator was exempt from VAT sales tax.

Britain's Conservative-led coalition wants to sell up to 90 percent of state-owned Royal Mail, with employees to be offered the remaining stake.

European Union regulators are examining proposals to relieve the company of a multi-billion pound pension deficit ahead of the privatisation.

A decision is expected in the first half of next year.

A spokesman for the Department of Business, Innovation and Skills said there was no fixed timetable for any sale, adding that regulation, EU approval and the Mail's own modernisation programme were three elements that had to come together.

