(Adds comment from the family)
By Will Kerry
LONDON, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Malala
Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenage education activist who survived
a near-fatal attack by the Taliban, and her family have become
millionaires in under four years due to sales of a book about
her life and appearances on the global speaker circuit.
Yousafzai, 18, the youngest person to win the Nobel peace
prize, shot to international fame after emerging defiant from
the assassination attempt on a school bus in Pakistan's Swat
valley in October 2012 to continue her fight for girls' rights.
Yousafzai, who received medical treatment in Britain where
she now lives, is in constant demand globally, charging
$152,000 per speech compared with Desmond Tutu's reported
$85,000, according to U.S.-based Institute for Policy Studies.
Her memoir, "I Am Malala", published in 2013, has sold
287,170 copies in Britain with a total value of about 2.2
million pounds ($3 million) and over 1.8 million copies
worldwide, according to a spokesman from Nielsen Book Research.
While Yousafzai has set up the Malala Fund to support girls'
education projects in developing countries, her family also
established a company, Salarzai Ltd, in 2013 to protect the
rights to her life story.
Publically available information shows that the London-based
company, owned by Yousafzai, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, and
her mother, Toor Pekai, has a net worth of 1.87 million pounds
in August 2015, up nearly 65 percent from the previous year.
"Since the publication of Malala's book, Malala and her
family have donated more than $1 million to charities, mostly
for education-focused projects across the world including
Pakistan," Yousafzai's family said in a statement emailed to the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Earlier this year Malala urged world leaders at a conference
in London to commit $1.4 billion to give Syrian refugee children
access to education.
Malala told a crowd in London's Trafalgar Square last week
at a memorial for murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox that the
opposition Labour MP "showed us all that you can be small and
still be a giant".
Cox, a strong supporter of refugee causes and staying in the
European Union (EU), was shot and stabbed to death in her
constituency in northern England a week before Britain voted to
leave the EU.
($1 = 0.7398 pounds)
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and Katie Nguyen. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)