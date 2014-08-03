Nigeria permits helicopters to use closed airport - aviation minister
ABUJA, March 15 Commercial helicopters can fly in and out of Abuja airport while its runway is repaired, Nigeria's aviation minister said on Wednesday.
LONDON Aug 4 Booming jobs growth marked a strong three months to July for Britain's small and medium-sized manufacturers, although export orders were flat, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.
Domestic orders and output rose strongly, according to the CBI, which reported the fastest rate of jobs growth in the sector since records began in October 1988.
But the lack of improvement in exports mirrored other business surveys last week which pointed to weakening growth in new business from abroad.
"Smaller manufacturers are settling into a regular growth pattern, with their order books and output growing for the fourth consecutive quarter," said Katja Hall, CBI deputy director.
"(But) we need the government to get behind our small and medium-sized manufacturers to help them to sell their products and services to new markets around the world, giving a sustainable boost to long-term growth."
Last week's manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed export order growth at a four-month low, while the European Commission's industrial sentiment survey showed British manufacturing export orders at their lowest since last August. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)
ABUJA, March 15 Commercial helicopters can fly in and out of Abuja airport while its runway is repaired, Nigeria's aviation minister said on Wednesday.
DHAKA, March 15 Two police officers were injured in a raid on a house in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh, where three people identified as militants were arrested on Wednesday, police said.
JOHANNESBURG, March 15 South Africa's top court on Wednesday blamed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for a "crisis" that could jeopardise the payment of welfare benefits to 17 million people, saying she had failed to resolve a service-provider dispute.