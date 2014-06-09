(Corrects penultimate paragraph to show the EEF itself upgraded
its manufacturing output forecast, not its survey respondents)
LONDON, June 9 More British manufacturers are
optimistic about their growth prospects over the next three
months than at any time since the early days of the financial
crisis, a survey showed on Monday.
Manufacturers are confident about investment and hiring,
with positive output reported across all sectors, according to a
quarterly outlook from industry group EEF and accountants BDO.
Growth over the last three months was driven largely by
domestic demand because export orders did not materialise as
hoped earlier this year, the report showed.
It cited weaker-than-expected conditions in the United
States and the euro zone, as well as the strength of the pound.
A balance of 34 percent of manufacturers expected an
improvement in output growth in the next three months, the
highest since the third quarter of 2007 and up slightly from the
previous survey.
"This should help sustain broad-based growth across the UK,"
said Lee Hopley, chief economist at the EEF.
The EEF upgraded its outlook for manufacturing output growth
in 2014 to 3.6 percent from 2.7 percent in the last report
carried out three months ago.
Manufacturing output remains around 8 percent below its
pre-recession peak as of the first quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg/Mark
Heinrich)