LONDON, AUG 23 British factory orders posted a
surprise improvement in August and mortgage approvals hit a
one-year high, industry surveys showed on Tuesday, in a sign
that parts of Britain's economy may be weathering recent global
turmoil better than had been feared.
While the surveys offered a rare bit of positive news about
the struggling British economy, the CBI employers' lobby warned
that the global economic slowdown and the financial market
turmoil had increased risks for manufacturers.
The CBI's survey showed that the total order book balance
rose this month to +1 from -10 in July, confounding expectations
for a drop to -13. The export order book balance also improved
to zero from a reading of -8 in July, and output expectations
rose to +13 from +6.
"Manufacturing order books are holding up, and expectations
for output growth are above their historical average, although
they are less strong than earlier this year," said CBI head of
fiscal policy Richard Woolhouse.
"But the risks to manufacturing activity and business
confidence have if anything increased, due to market volatility
and the recalibration of growth expectations world wide."
Economists have cut their growth forecasts for Britain in
recent months, with most predicting growth of barely 1 percent
for this year. Other surveys have also raised fears that the
manufacturing sector was running out of steam.
"August's CBI Industrial Trends survey provides a bit of
reassurance that the recovery in the manufacturing sector has
not completely petered out," said Capital Economics analyst
Samuel Tombs.
Britain's economy has barely grown since last September as
consumers cut back spending in the face of higher taxes, soaring
prices and slow wage increases.
The latest lending data from the British Bankers Association
showed that consumers were cautious to take on new debt and
therefore unlikely to boost growth anytime soon.
"Demand for borrowing from both households and companies
continues to be weak reflecting the slow growth in the economy,"
the BBA said in a statement.
Still, the number of mortgage approvals for house purchase
ticked up to 33,417 in July from 32,123 in June, the highest
since June 2010, although they remain around half pre-financial
crisis levels.
At the same time, the outlook in Britain's key export
markets is worsening. German analyst and investor sentiment
showed its biggest one-month drop in five years in August,
diving to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, and euro
zone PMIs showed a contraction in
manufacturing.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)