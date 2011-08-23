(Adds detail, wraps in BBA lending data)

LONDON, AUG 23 British factory orders posted a surprise improvement in August and mortgage approvals hit a one-year high, industry surveys showed on Tuesday, in a sign that parts of Britain's economy may be weathering recent global turmoil better than had been feared.

While the surveys offered a rare bit of positive news about the struggling British economy, the CBI employers' lobby warned that the global economic slowdown and the financial market turmoil had increased risks for manufacturers.

The CBI's survey showed that the total order book balance rose this month to +1 from -10 in July, confounding expectations for a drop to -13. The export order book balance also improved to zero from a reading of -8 in July, and output expectations rose to +13 from +6.

"Manufacturing order books are holding up, and expectations for output growth are above their historical average, although they are less strong than earlier this year," said CBI head of fiscal policy Richard Woolhouse.

"But the risks to manufacturing activity and business confidence have if anything increased, due to market volatility and the recalibration of growth expectations world wide."

Economists have cut their growth forecasts for Britain in recent months, with most predicting growth of barely 1 percent for this year. Other surveys have also raised fears that the manufacturing sector was running out of steam.

"August's CBI Industrial Trends survey provides a bit of reassurance that the recovery in the manufacturing sector has not completely petered out," said Capital Economics analyst Samuel Tombs.

Britain's economy has barely grown since last September as consumers cut back spending in the face of higher taxes, soaring prices and slow wage increases.

The latest lending data from the British Bankers Association showed that consumers were cautious to take on new debt and therefore unlikely to boost growth anytime soon.

"Demand for borrowing from both households and companies continues to be weak reflecting the slow growth in the economy," the BBA said in a statement.

Still, the number of mortgage approvals for house purchase ticked up to 33,417 in July from 32,123 in June, the highest since June 2010, although they remain around half pre-financial crisis levels.

At the same time, the outlook in Britain's key export markets is worsening. German analyst and investor sentiment showed its biggest one-month drop in five years in August, diving to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, and euro zone PMIs showed a contraction in manufacturing. (Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)