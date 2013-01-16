* Project developers to apply for funding by Feb. 15
* Projects should make investment decision by March 2014
LONDON Jan 16 The Crown Estate, which manages
the British monarchy's property, wants to spend up to 20 million
pounds ($32.18 million) on two tidal and wave energy schemes to
attract other investors.
The wave and tidal power industry is in its infancy in
Britain and development costs remain high but the government
estimates it could contribute over 10 percent of Britain's
electricity needs by 2050.
The Crown Estate wants marine energy developers to apply for
investment by Feb. 15.
"By bringing our capital and expertise to bear, we hope to
catalyse investments by others and to see projects proceed to
construction and operation as soon as possible," said Rob
Hastings, director of the energy and infrastructure portfolio at
the Crown Estate, which looks after Britain's sea shores.
Government subsidies for marine energy projects will more
than double from April 1 to help kick start the sector which, as
a technology export, could add up to 4.3 billion pounds to the
country's gross domestic product up to 2050.
Projects eligible for Crown Estate investment should reach a
final investment decision by March 2014, have received a lease
agreement and obtained or be close to obtaining planning permits
and grid connections.
The Crown Estate also awards leasing rights for areas off
the UK coast for renewable energy projects but a spokeswoman
said a strict separation of duties within the agency ensured
there was no conflict of interest between the leasing and the
investment entities.
She said there were no plans to launch any further leasing
rounds for marine energy projects in the near future.
The Crown Estate has previously invested up to 100 million
pounds in the early stages of offshore wind farm development.