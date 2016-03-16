LONDON, March 16 Sterling slipped to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday after the independent Office of Budget Responsibility revised down its growth outlook for the British economy.

Finance minister George Osborne, delivering his annual budget in parliament, said the OBR was forecasting the economy would grow by 2 percent this year, lower than the 2.4 percent growth forecast in November, and then 2.2 percent in 2017.

Sterling fell to $1.4060, down 0.6 percent on the day, and its lowest since March 3. The pound was trading at $1.4082 before Osborne started to speak.

Britain's FTSE 100 stock index turned lower and was last down 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Kit Rees, editing by Nigel Stephenson)