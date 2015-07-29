LONDON, July 29 Banks are not doing enough to
identify and manage risks from compiling market benchmarks
despite the lessons identified from the Libor and foreign
exchange rigging scandals, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
said on Wednesday.
The application of the lessons learned from the Libor, forex
and gold cases to other benchmarks had been uneven across the
industry and often lacked the urgency required given the
severity of recent failings, the FCA said in a statement.
"Firms should have in place systems to manage the risks
posed by benchmark activities and to address the weaknesses that
have previously been identified," FCA director of supervision,
Tracey McDermott said.
"We recognise that this is a significant task and firms had
made some improvements, but the consistency of implementation
and speed at which these changes have been taking place is
disappointing. Firms should take our findings on board and
consider further steps to improve their oversight."
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)