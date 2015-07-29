* FCA finds lack of urgency in improving standards
LONDON, July 29 Banks are failing to meet new
standards for compiling market benchmarks despite the record
fines imposed over the Libor and foreign exchange scandals, a
review by Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday.
Lenders have been fined billions of dollars by regulators
for attempting to rig the London interbank offered rate, or
Libor, an interest rate benchmark used to price an estimated
$450 trillion of financial contracts worldwide.
The scandal triggered a regulatory overhaul of how
benchmarks are compiled, but the review by Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) found that banks and brokers were not
applying the new standards in full.
Many of the lenders punished for rigging Libor were later
fined for trying to rig currency market benchmarks.
The FCA's review looked at all benchmarks apart from Libor
and foreign exchange, which had already been closely
scrutinised.
The watchdog said the application of new standards laid down
in the wake of the scandals had been uneven across the industry,
and often lacked the urgency required given the severity of
recent failings.
"Firms should have in place systems to manage the risks
posed by benchmark activities and to address the weaknesses that
have previously been identified," said Tracey McDermott, the
FCA's director of supervision.
"We recognise that this is a significant task and firms had
made some improvements, but the consistency of implementation
and speed at which these changes have been taking place is
disappointing. Firms should take our findings on board and
consider further steps to improve their oversight."
Simon Morris, a financial services partner with law firm
CMS, described the report as "clear wake-up call" for London's
financial sector, known as the City.
"Benchmark manipulation came close to shattering the City's
reputation for good, so it's surprising that the FCA has found a
lax approach in some firms to putting things right," he added.
"If things haven't speeded up by the autumn we can expect
the next round of multi-million-pound fines to commence."
Industry body the British Bankers' Association said it had
no immediate comment.
The FCA published a review of oversight and controls of
financial benchmarks at 12 banks and brokers, carried out
between August 2014 and June 2015. It found that firms needed to
continue strengthening governance and oversight of how they
participate in compiling benchmarks.
"No firm had fully implemented changes across all benchmark
activities. All firms still have work to do," the review said.
There was evidence that fines have been effective in
instigating change at firms, but not all of them could identify
every benchmark they were involved in or ensure adequate
controls aimed at making rigging harder.
