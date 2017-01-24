LONDON Jan 24 Sterling fell and London's FTSE
100 index rose on Tuesday after Britain's supreme court ruled
the government must legislate through parliament to trigger the
start of talks on leaving the European Union.
The pound traded higher as the first parts of the judges'
decision backed giving a say to MPs, which markets hope will
lead to a push for a "softer" Brexit that puts more emphasis on
retaining access to the EU's lucrative single market.
But that decision had been widely expected and prices
quickly flipped around, also helped by the ruling that devolved
assemblies in pro-EU Scotland and Northern Ireland would not
have to be consulted.
By 0953 GMT, sterling was trading 0.6 percent lower on the
day at $1.2458. It was also down 0.3 percent at 86.10
pence per euro.
"The market was not surprised by the result. Classic buy the
rumour sell the fact," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund
currency sales at Mizuho in London. "Sterling's rally looks
limited post (the) decision."
The FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent on the day to 7172.64.
"The court ruling is a slap on the face of the British
government," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
"However, parliament is likely to give its approval and the
Brexit timeline could remain on track. As far as investors are
concerned, one more uncertainty is now out of the way and they
can focus on other things."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Marc Jones, Jemima Kelly, David
Milliken and Atul Prakash; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)