LONDON Jan 24 Sterling fell and London's FTSE 100 index rose on Tuesday after Britain's supreme court ruled the government must legislate through parliament to trigger the start of talks on leaving the European Union.

The pound traded higher as the first parts of the judges' decision backed giving a say to MPs, which markets hope will lead to a push for a "softer" Brexit that puts more emphasis on retaining access to the EU's lucrative single market.

But that decision had been widely expected and prices quickly flipped around, also helped by the ruling that devolved assemblies in pro-EU Scotland and Northern Ireland would not have to be consulted.

By 0953 GMT, sterling was trading 0.6 percent lower on the day at $1.2458. It was also down 0.3 percent at 86.10 pence per euro.

"The market was not surprised by the result. Classic buy the rumour sell the fact," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund currency sales at Mizuho in London. "Sterling's rally looks limited post (the) decision."

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent on the day to 7172.64.

"The court ruling is a slap on the face of the British government," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.

"However, parliament is likely to give its approval and the Brexit timeline could remain on track. As far as investors are concerned, one more uncertainty is now out of the way and they can focus on other things." (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Marc Jones, Jemima Kelly, David Milliken and Atul Prakash; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)