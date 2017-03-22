UPDATE 6-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell to the day's low against the dollar and a six-day low versus the euro on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard outside Britain's parliament.
Police said they were called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge near parliament.
Sterling fell to $1.2424, down from around $1.2451 and leaving the currency down around 0.4 percent on the day.
The pound also hit a two-month low of 137.77 yen , down over 1 percent against the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The pound also hit the day's low of 87 pence per euro , also down 0.4 percent on the day.
British 10-year government bond yields fell to a more-than-two-week low of 1.175 percent. Gilt futures hit a session high.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index remained broadly unchanged, down 0.9 percent, as was the more domestically-exposed mid-cap index, down 1 percent. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Andy Bruce and Kit Rees, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
LONDON, June 16 British motor and home insurer Admiral apologised on Friday after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the company gave inaccurate information to some customers who renewed polices in the past two months.
LONDON, June 16 Customers at British retail banks risk facing disruption in day-to-day banking as major lenders ring-fence their high street businesses from investment banking operations , the Bank of England said on Friday.