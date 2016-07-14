LONDON, July 14 Sterling surged to two-week
highs against the dollar and euro on Thursday while British
share prices turned negative, after the Bank of England kept
interest rates unchanged, wrong-footing the many investors who
had expected a cut.
The Bank said it was likely to deliver stimulus in three
weeks' time, possibly as a "package of measures", once it has
assessed how Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union
has affected the economy.
Sterling soared to $1.3480, up more than 2 percent
on the day and its strongest since June 30, after the policy
decision, having traded at $1.3210 immediately before. But it
then pared those gains to trade at $1.3325, still up 1.3 percent
on the day.
"They have kept the door open for August. There was an
initial kneejerk but $1.35 saw significant resistance," said BMO
Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo.
"If the risk rally continues, we could be back up there
tomorrow, but from a three-month perspective $1.35-1.36 is
looking like a good place to sell the pound at the moment."
Against the euro, too, sterling gained as much as 2 percent
to hit a two-week high of 82.51 pence, before
trimming gains to trade at 83.415 pence, around 1.2 percent up
on the day. Before the policy announcement the euro had traded
at around 84 pence.
The blue chip FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 turned lower
after the decision, with the FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
having been up 0.8 percent beforehand. Housebuilders such as
Berkeley and Barratt Developments turned
negative.
British government bond yields rose sharply. The 10-year
gilt yield rose around 4 basis points to the day's
high of 0.815 percent after the decision, before easing back to
0.80 percent.
Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> turned
negative, falling around 4 to 6 ticks across the 2016 and 2017
contracts.
German Bund futures hit the day's low of 166.72 ,
while 10-year German Bund yields were up 3.5 basis points at
minus 0.11 percent.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Dhara Ranasinghe, Alistair Smout,
Patrick Graham and Andy Bruce, editing by Nigel Stephenson)