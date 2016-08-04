(Refiles to remove repeated "on Thursday" in 1st paragraph)
LONDON Aug 4 Sterling fell sharply and British
gilt yields hit record lows on Thursday, after the Bank of
England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and
said it would buy 60 billion pounds of government debt.
As well as cutting rates to a record-low 0.25 percent, from
0.5 percent previously, the BoE launched two new schemes, one to
buy 10 billion pounds of high-grade corporate bonds and another
- potentially worth up to 100 billion pounds - to ensure banks
keep lending even after the cut in interest rates.
Sterling briefly ticked higher after the decision, hitting
the day's high of $1.3352 before falling around 2 U.S.
cents to a three-day low of $1.3155, down 1.3 percent on the
day. The pound also weakened by 1 percent against the euro to
84.585 pence.
British five- and 10-year government
bond yields hit record lows of 0.222 percent and 0.675 percent
respectively, according to Reuters data. Short sterling interest
rate futures <0#FSS:> rose sharply, up between 6 and 10 ticks
across the 2017 and 2018 contracts.
"The move to cut rates by 25 basis points is expected," said
Mizuho's head of hedge fund FX sales in London, Neil Jones.
"However, a 60 billion pound push on the QE lever is a major
surprise - the market was not expecting that. Sterling should
continue lower."
Money markets immediately moved to price in a chance of the
Bank cutting interest rates further, with five-month overnight
interbank offered rates falling 5 basis points to 0.1090 percent
Euro zone bond yields also fell. German 10-year yields, the
bloc's benchmark, were down 4 bps at minus 0.14 percent,
according to Tradeweb.
Britain's FTSE 100 turned positive following the BoE
decision, with the blue-chip index last trading 1.3 percent
higher after hitting a three-week low earlier in the day.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, dominated by
domestically-focused companies, extended gains to trade 1
percent higher. However, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland hit lows for the day after the central
bank's move.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Andy Bruce, John Geddie, Patrick
Graham and Atul Prakash; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)