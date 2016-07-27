LONDON, July 27 Britain's domestically-focused mid-cap equity index advanced on Wednesday to recoup all its losses since the result of last month's shock vote in the United Kingdom in favour of leaving the European Union.

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index was up 1.6 percent at 17,347.27 points in afternoon trading, surpassing the closing level of 17,333.51 points on June 23 for the first time since then.

The FTSE 250 slumped more than 13 percent over the course of June 24 and June 27, following the result on June 24 that Britain had voted for a "Brexit".

The index is up around 16 percent from that low point in June, but remains almost flat for the year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by internationally-exposed blue-chip companies, has already recouped its post-Brexit losses.

It is up around 17 percent since those June lows in sterling terms, but up only around 12 percent in U.S. dollar terms over that period because of a slump in sterling caused by the Brexit vote. (Reporting Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)