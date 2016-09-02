LONDON, Sept 2 Sterling and Britain's blue chip
stock index rose to a day's high on Friday after a survey showed
the downturn in the construction sector was easing, boosting
expectations that the economy is holding up well after the
Brexit vote.
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 49.2 from 45.9 in July, still below the 50 mark
dividing growth and contraction but beating all forecasts in a
Reuters poll.
Sterling rose to a high of $1.3295, up from around
$1.3275 before the survey was released. It hit a four-week high
of $1.3318 on Thursday. The euro weakened to a day's low of
84.16 pence, having traded at 84.29 pence beforehand.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was last quoted
0.5 percent higher.
The construction PMI followed data on Thursday that showed
the British manufacturing sector staging one of its sharpest
rebounds on record. The Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI jumped to
a 10-month high of 53.3 in August, recovering from the
three-year low it hit in July.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Atul Prakash; Editing by Jamie
McGeever)