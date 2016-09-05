LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling jumped to a 7-week high against the dollar on Monday, while gilt futures ticked lower after a sentiment survey showed Britain's services industry bounced back strongly in August from a slump triggered by June's vote to leave the European Union.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector jumped to 52.9 in August from July's seven-year low of 47.4, the biggest one-month gain in the survey's 20-year history and one which beat all forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The survey echoed the upbeat tone of data released last week on the manufacturing and construction sectors in August.

Sterling rose to $1.3375, its highest since mid-July and up 0.6 percent on the day. It was trading at $1.3330 immediately before the data.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to 83.56, its lowest since early August, and down from 83.89 before the survey was released.

Gilt futures fell by more than 10 ticks, while Britain's blue chip stock index, which tends to benefit from a weaker pound, extended losses after the survey was released. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)