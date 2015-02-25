LONDON Feb 25 Trading practices in currency
markets must change and good cooperation from industry bodes
well for a "sensible" set of reforms, Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.
Last November the watchdog fined several banks $1.7 billion
for seeking to manipulate foreign currency benchmarks.
At the same time it launched an industry-wide "remediation"
programme to ensure a wider selection of firms are addressing
the root causes of the control failings uncovered during the
enforcement action.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said it was not easy to
have local solutions for such a global market like forex.
"Nor is the status quo a viable option either," Wheatley
told a conference organised by banking lobby AFME.
He said industry engagement in the remediation programme has
involved talks with bank boards and the response has been
overwhelmingly positive, creating a more realistic opportunity
of achieving "agreed, sensible conclusions on how we move things
forward".
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by John Geddie)