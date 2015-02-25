(Recasts, adds detail)

By Huw Jones

LONDON Feb 25 Trading practices in currency markets must change and good cooperation seen from the industry bodes well for a "sensible" set of reforms, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.

Last November the watchdog fined banks $1.7 billion for seeking to manipulate foreign currency benchmarks.

It launched an industry-wide "remediation" programme to ensure a wider set of firms address root causes of the control failings uncovered during the enforcement action.

FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said it was not easy to have local solutions for such a global market like forex.

"Nor is the status quo a viable option either," Wheatley told a conference organised by banking trade body AFME.

He said industry engagement in the remediation programme has involved talks with bank boards and been overwhelmingly positive, creating a more realistic opportunity of achieving "agreed, sensible conclusions on how we move things forward".

Banks have said that profiting from moving the market was not manipulation but just prudent hedging, Wheatley said. Such grey areas of market conduct are often more black and white than market participants were prepared to admit.

But Britain had to be careful about striking out on its own and risk banks running forex books from outside Europe, he said.

Currency benchmarks will be directly regulated by the FCA from April and Wheatley said a review of markets, due to conclude in June, will look to add more benchmarks under the watchdog's net.

NO WILDERNESS

In the latest sign of some regulators being more mindful of "unintended consequences" of rules that could crimp market liquidity for funding the economy, he questioned new EU rules known as MiFID II from 2017 that will increase transparency in markets.

Regulation should be forward looking, proportionate and not seek to "fight the last war", he said.

"What we don't want to do is to create an environment where people see London or the UK as a hostile place to do business," Wheatley said.

He singled out a planned EU cap on the volume of shares that can be anonymously in "dark pools" rather than on an exchange.

"I can't tell you how we are struggling with the practicalities of how we would supervise and monitor that," Wheatley said

"Certainly you don't want to throw European markets back into the kind of pre-industrial wilderness of maybe twenty or twenty five years ago when it was very difficult to trade a pan-European basket of equities," Wheatley said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by John Geddie)