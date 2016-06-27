June 27 The yield on 10-year British government debt held near a record low on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped the United Kingdom of its AAA credit rating following the country's surprise vote to leave the European Union last Thursday.

The 10-year Gilt yield was last at 0.935 percent, not far above its record low 0.933 percent set earlier Monday.

