Sterling heads higher after solid data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 27 The yield on 10-year British government debt held near a record low on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped the United Kingdom of its AAA credit rating following the country's surprise vote to leave the European Union last Thursday.
The 10-year Gilt yield was last at 0.935 percent, not far above its record low 0.933 percent set earlier Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
