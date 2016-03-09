By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Sterling was roughly steady on
Wednesday, showing resilience in the face of a soft batch of
industrial output data and another round of political noise
ahead of June's vote on a "Brexit" from the European Union.
Norway's $830 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
biggest, was the latest to weigh into the EU debate, saying it
would probably increase its investment in Britain whatever the
result of the June 23 referendum.
Buckingham Palace dominated domestic media by saying it had
made an official complaint to Britain's press watchdog over a
report in tabloid newspaper The Sun headlined "Queen backs
Brexit". The palace said the monarch remains politically
neutral.
The pound, which fell to a 7-year low after the announcement
of a date for the referendum last month, has since then
recovered around 3 percent. By 1719 GMT it traded at 77.43 pence
per euro, within sight of one-month highs against the common
currency hit last week, and rose 0.1 percent to $1.4228.
Another Scandinavian name, Danske Bank, said much of the
Brexit risk had now been priced in but advised its clients to
hedge sterling heavily against the euro.
"We think the recent decline in the euro has created a
window of opportunity to establish sterling hedges," Danske
analysts said.
"The issue hasn't really impacted any of their hedging
decisions yet," he said. "Euro-based clients should maintain a
high short-term FX hedge ratio on sterling risks."
Other bankers and fund managers say major speculative
investors have so far stopped short of betting heavily on the
risks surrounding the vote.
Tony Bedikian, Managing Director of Global Markets at
Citizens Bank in Boston said his client base of medium-sized
U.S. corporates with interests in sterling and euro were
watching closely but had largely yet to act on Brexit concerns.
"Obviously they are watching the volatility in sterling over
the past couple of weeks. But after the first knee-jerk selling
in sterling of a few percent, we've already rallied back. It is
(still) viewed as a low probability event."
Opinion polls have shown British voters split almost down
the middle on whether to vote to leave the EU. Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney was the latest this week to point, very
cautiously, to the economic risks of leaving the bloc.
Bookmakers' odds - often a better measure of UK political
outcomes than opinion polls and a reflection of market
expectations - show a roughly 30 percent chance that Britain
will leave.
Many analysts say that suggests the pound's 9 percent fall
from early December levels has priced in most of the event risk
and further losses would require a clear shift in the polls.
"The market-implied probability of a Brexit has closed the
gap with voter intentions in polls by now, below but close to 5
percent," said Xavier Chapard, Global Macro Strategist with
Credit Agricole in Paris.
Chapard said much was already priced in and "downside risks
are henceforth limited, even if UK assets will remain volatile
during the campaign".
(Editing by Gareth Jones)