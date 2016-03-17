LONDON, March 17 Sterling bounced from a
two-week low against a weakened dollar on Thursday, after a
Federal Reserve meeting left investors convinced that U.S.
interest rates would not rise anytime soon and drove many to
unwind favourable bets on the greenback.
Sterling was also bolstered at the margins by a budget where
Chancellor George Osborne delayed fiscal tightening to the tail
end of the current five-year parliament term in the hope that
the economy will be in better shape to absorb more spending
cuts.
Investors are now awaiting a Bank of England rate decision
at 1200 GMT and the minutes of the monetary policy meeting.
It is broadly expected to keep rates unchanged, with no
dissent in the ranks. There is, however, speculation that some
members of the nine-member committee could veer towards a rate
cut given all the uncertainty in the global economy and the
possibility of Britain quitting the European Union.
Money market rates, while skewed by the bank's quantitative
easing, do suggest a cut in rates over the next year is more
likely than a rise. But few analysts are actively arguing for
that, given that the UK economy is growing at a much faster pace
than many of its peers.
Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.4302, recovering
from a two-week low of $1.4053 struck on Wednesday after the
finance minister announced lower growth and inflation forecasts.
The pound underperformed the euro, with the European single
currency up 0.4 percent at 79 pence.
"Although UK wage growth has noticeably picked up, the
slowdown in the manufacturing sector and the slashing in growth
forecasts for 2016 does suggest weakness in the UK, which should
provide another opportunity for sellers to attack sterling,"
said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.
For now though, investors were busy trimming long dollar
bets after the dovish Fed statement on Wednesday. The Fed cut
its rate hike path to just two hikes from four, citing subdued
global growth, along with elevated levels of volatility in the
financial markets.
That was enough to dispel any expectations that rates would
rise in either April or June. The dollar index fell to its
lowest since Oct 22 to trade at 94.989
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Kevin Liffey)