May 3 Sterling rose half a percent against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Tuesday, hitting its highest since the start of January and extending its gains against the greenback into a fourth straight week.

The pound has recovered steadily since reaching long-term lows around $1.38 in late February after the announcement of a June date for the Brexit referendum on European Union membership.

It has surged in the past two weeks as bookmakers' odds shifted back against the "Out" camp in a vote seen by financial investors as a large risk to the British and European economies.

By 0747 GMT, sterling was up 0.6 percent at $1.4754 . It was roughly flat against the euro at 78.53 pence. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Anirban Nag)