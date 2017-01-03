GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
LONDON Jan 3 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the euro on Tuesday - the first day of London trading in 2017 - after a survey suggested British manufacturing growth climbed to a two-and-a-half-year high last month.
The monthly purchasing managers index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to 56.1, the strongest reading since June 2014, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which pointed to a decline to 53.1.
The pound strengthened to 84.675 pence per euro after the data, its strongest since Dec. 22. That left it up 0.6 percent on the day, having traded at 85.01 pence before the results of the survey were released.
Against a broadly stronger dollar, sterling turned positive on the day to trade as high as $1.2290, up from $1.2258 before the data.
Britain's FTSE 100 drifted down from record highs as sterling rose, but remained up 0.4 percent for the day. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Alistair Smout; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.