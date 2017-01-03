LONDON Jan 3 Sterling hit a two-week high
against the euro on Tuesday - the first day of London trading in
2017 - after a survey suggested British manufacturing growth
climbed to a two-and-a-half-year high last month.
The monthly purchasing managers index (PMI) for the
manufacturing sector rose to 56.1, the strongest reading since
June 2014. That exceeded all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which
pointed to a decline to 53.1, adding to signs the economy ended
2016 strongly.
The pound strengthened to 84.60 pence per euro
after the data, its strongest since Dec. 22. That left it up 0.6
percent on the day, having traded at 85.01 pence before the
results of the survey were released.
Against a broadly stronger dollar, sterling turned positive
to trade as high as $1.2296, up from $1.2258 before the
data. But that left it just 0.1 percent up on the day, and still
close to a two-month low of $1.2201 hit last week.
The pound tumbled 16 percent against the dollar and 14
percent against the euro in 2016, its worst annual performance
in eight years, with the bulk of those falls coming after
Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23.
Uncertainty over how Britain leaves the bloc and worries
over the economic impact that will have are continuing to weigh
on the currency and mean that even positive data surprises tend
to have only limited - and temporary - impact on the pound.
"The market seems to be reacting quite sceptically to the
strength of the data, possibly because it appears to be so at
odds with the way the hard data for manufacturing have been
coming in recently, which is soft and setting us up for a weak
Q4," RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole said.
"The main question for most economists is still the timing
of the negative impact of the referendum outcome ... It's going
to be hard for sterling to make a lot of traction on the back of
economic data which is still lagging events."
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index drifted down from
record highs as sterling rose, but remained up 0.4 percent for
the day.
PMI surveys for the construction industry and the dominant
services sector are due on Wednesday and Thursday.
"With Brexit-related uncertainty likely to rise again with
actual exit negotiations coming closer, we believe sterling
upside should stay fairly limited," Credit Agricole analysts
wrote in a research note.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison
Williams)