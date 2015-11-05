LONDON Nov 5 Sterling hit a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England gave no sign it was in any hurry to raise interest rates next year, predicting near-zero inflation would pick up only slowly even if rates stay on hold until 2017.

Only one BoE policymaker, Ian McCafferty, voted to raise rates this month, while the other eight members of the Monetary Policy Committee opted to keep them at a record-low 0.5 percent, where they have been since March 2009.

Sterling fell to $1.5270, down more than a full U.S. cent from where it had been trading before the forecasts and minutes were released and its weakest since Oct. 29. Against the euro, the pound weakened to 71.11 pence, from 70.65 pence beforehand.

British gilt futures jumped around 20 ticks after the rate decision, pushing yields lower across maturities.

Ten-year yields were down 3 basis points at 1.96 percent and two-year yields, particularly sensitive to changes in BoE rate expectations, also fell 3 basis points to 0.69 percent. They had both stood broadly flat before the decision.

Short sterling rate futures, which are also sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, rose 3 to 7 ticks across 2016-2017 contracts, signalling a flatter rate curve.

Britain's FTSE recovered some ground to trade just 0.3 percent down on the day, having been 0.6 percent lower beforehand. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alistair Smout; editing by Patrick Graham)