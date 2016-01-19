* Sterling falls to lowest since early 2009
* Down 9 pct vs euro, dollar since start of December
* China slowdown to weaken UK growth, inflation further
* Brexit concerns also weighing on pound
(Recasts with more quotes, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 19 Sterling sank to a seven-year low
against the dollar on Tuesday after the head of the Bank of
England warned of more damage to come from a slowing Chinese
economy and said he had no set timetable for raising interest
rates.
Mark Carney's comments swiftly undid what had been a healthy
bounce for the pound on slightly higher than expected inflation
numbers, driving it to $1.4130, its lowest against
the dollar since early 2009.
Against the euro, sterling added almost another percentage
point to falls registered since the start of December.
It is down 9 percent against both currencies in that time,
putting it at its weakest in a year on a trade-weighted basis.
"The (Carney) speech was obviously very, very dovish and we
have touched the long term lows as a result," said Thomas Suter,
chief executive of currency focused Swiss hedge fund Quaesta.
"Having said that, the move does look quite exaggerated and
we don't think that it will go much lower. The yield spread with
Treasuries has not moved."
Sterling has suffered from a wave of speculative and
protective bets on derivatives markets against risks from a
referendum on Britain's European Union membership, now widely
expected by markets this year.
Despite that, and the past six weeks' slide in spot rates
for the pound, Carney said the "strong" exchange rate would
continue to drag on UK inflation that is still moored to zero.
"On a trade-weighted basis sterling did very well last year
and given the concern over inflation and competitiveness, that
strength was probably unwelcome," said Alvin Tan, a strategist
with Societe Generale in London.
"So a weak currency at this level or even a bit lower I
think is something that they (the Bank of England) would
welcome. Certainly it would help with this disinflationary
danger that hangs over the UK with oil prices this low."
By 1634 GMT, sterling was 0.7 percent lower at 76.96 pence
per euro.
Carney said global and domestic growth had proved weaker
than he had expected in the middle of last year, when he
predicted that a decision on when to raise interest rates would
have come into "sharper relief" by early 2016, and that he would
have to see stronger growth and inflation before any rate hike.
While many still regard the BoE as the most likely to follow
the U.S. Federal Reserve's lead in raising interest rates,
market pricing shows the market has all but abandoned any
expectations of a rise this year.
"Certainly such rhetoric pushes back rate hike expectations
more firmly into next year," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund
FX sales at Mizuho in London.
Earlier data from the Office for National Statistics showed
consumer prices inched up 0.1 percent on the month to take the
annual rate of inflation to 0.2 percent, higher than economists'
expectations.
"We don't think (the data) changes the picture for the BoE,"
said Nikolaos Sgouropoulos, currency strategist at Barclays,
which last week pushed back its interest rate hike expectations
to the fourth quarter.
(editing by John Stonestreet)