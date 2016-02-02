LONDON Feb 2 Sterling jumped by almost half a U.S. cent on Tuesday after the outline of a proposed EU deal said Britain does not have to integrate further politically with the European Union if it wants to stay in.

In a draft proposal for a summit on Britain on Feb. 18, EU leaders sought to address concerns of British Prime Minister David Cameron about his country's relationship with the EU ahead of a referendum on Britain's EU membership.

The draft makes clear that a reference in EU treaties to an "ever closer union" does not mean the need for Britain to confer any more powers to European institutions.

The pound rose to $1.4425 after the draft proposals were published, up from $1.4380 beforehand. That still left it down around 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the euro, sterling pared losses to trade at 75.735 pence, from 75.89 pence before the draft was published. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Anirban Nag)