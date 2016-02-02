LONDON Feb 2 Sterling jumped by over half a U.S. cent to a three-week high on Tuesday after the outline of a proposed EU deal said Britain does not have to integrate further politically with the European Union if it wants to stay in.

The proposals addressed all four areas where Prime Minister David Cameron has demanded reform, but they did little to ease doubts among his more Eurosceptic lawmakers that the package -- which must still be agreed by other EU states -- would be enough to save the UK from a "Brexit".

Cameron has been locked in talks with European Council President Donald Tusk, who announced the proposals on Tuesday, to win what he calls the "best deal possible" for Britain while keeping other EU states onboard before a referendum, which could take place as early as in June.

Though the draft proposal had been expected today, its content had not been clear in advance. ETX Capital currency dealer Richard Wiltshire in London said the fact that there had been perceived progress on all four areas of Cameron's demands had boosted sterling.

"In an otherwise thin and lacklustre day ... that news of real progress has given sterling a little fillip," he said.

The pound rose to as high as $1.4447 after the draft proposals were published, up from $1.4380 immediately beforehand, and its strongest since February 13. It then eased to $1.4410, down 0.1 percent on the day, having earlier been knocked by weak construction data.

Against the euro, sterling pared losses to trade at 75.735 pence, from 75.89 pence before the draft was published.

Tusk's text said Britain could immediately suspend welfare payments to EU migrants for four years if Britons voted to stay in the bloc and could, alongside other countries, have new powers to block legislation. Britain could also opt out of further political integration in the 28-member bloc.

The cost of hedging against big changes in sterling's exchange rate against the dollar over the next six months had earlier hit a 9-month high of 9.85 percent, but fell a touch after the proposals were published.

Gilt yields were unmoved by the release of the draft . Britain's FTSE 100 index of top shares remained down on the day. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Katharine Houreld)