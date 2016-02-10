(Adds comment, background)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Feb 10 Sterling proved resilient to a
poor batch of industrial output data on Wednesday, the latest
sign that the currency is finding a footing after two months of
selling driven by worries about Britain's economic and political
outlook.
The prospect of Prime Minister David Cameron agreeing a deal
with his European partners later this month that will help him
avert a "Brexit" from the European Union has helped the pound so
far in February.
Likewise, markets seem to have gone as far as is feasible
for now in pricing in interest rate moves, with the Bank of
England last week playing down strongly any chance of the next
move being a cut in official borrowing costs rather than a rise.
As such the pound actually rose after December numbers
showed the sharpest monthly drop in output since 2012.
"It just confirms the fact that a lot of the bad news is in
the price on sterling," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10
currency strategy with Credit Agricole in London.
"Unless we see a continuous deterioration in the data and/
or a further increase in the support for a Brexit in the polls,
I don't think the pound has further to go on the downside."
Sterling traded a quarter of a percent higher at $1.4506 by
1000 GMT. It also gained half a percent to 77.63 pence
per euro.
The pound sank to more than one-year lows against the euro
earlier this week amid a wave of global concern over banks and
other financial firms which has hammered stock markets on both
sides of the Atlantic.
Analysts at the major banks have struggled so far to get a
grip on the currency trends that any continuation of the stock
sell-off may drive, with the exception of gains for the yen as a
safe haven of choice for capital globally.
Many say the moves this week look as much the result of big
fund and sovereign investment houses being forced to shift money
around or reweight portfolio flows.
"There are a lot of moving parts over the last few days,"
said the head of global FX at one of the big six currency
trading banks in London, asking not to be named.
"Sterling clearly seems to be on a firmer footing than it
was. But there are also a lot of nerves out there over what
another financial sector sell-off will mean for the UK economy
and capital."
